FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian spot gas rises on demand, tight short-term supply
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 4, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian spot gas rises on demand, tight short-term supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO up C$0.04 at C$2.16/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday on tight short-term supply in Alberta
and as demand improved following the Labor Day long weekend.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.16 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$2.14 and C$2.18 a GJ.
    Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be at or above average for most of the next six
days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are
expected to run a few degrees on either side of seasonal through
Monday. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.92 billion cubic
feet, 313 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.67 bcf into the system
and a net 381 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 16 cents from Friday to average $3.18
per mmBtu.         
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.59 per mmBtu, up 18
cents. 
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/4/12           8/31/12
 bal. September    C$2.12-2.17      C$2.08-2.13
 October           C$2.24-2.29      C$2.17-2.22
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.75-2.80      C$2.75-2.80
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.