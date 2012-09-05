FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian spot gas flat on tight supply as forecasts cool
#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Canadian spot gas flat on tight supply as forecasts cool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* AECO unchanged at C$2.16/GJ
    * Export prices rise

    CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural
gas prices were flat on Wednesday as tight short-term supply in
Alberta offset cooler weather in eastern markets.
    Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was
unchanged at an average C$2.16 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.14 and C$2.18 a GJ.
    Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast to be above average for the next two days and then cool
to a few degrees below the norm for four days, Environment
Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to run a
few degrees on either side of seasonal through Tuesday. 
   
    Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.57 billion cubic
feet, 667 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's 
target line pack, the company said on Wednesday. Producers
delivered 9.49 bcf into the system and a net 347 mmcf was placed
into storage facilities in the province.
    Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 2 cents to average $3.20 per mmBtu.    
    
    Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.61 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
    ($1=$0.99 Canadian)
    
 AECO Forwards:    9/5/12           9/4/12
 bal. September    C$2.13-2.18      C$2.12-2.17
 October           C$2.21-2.26      C$2.24-2.29
 Nov.'12-Oct.'13   C$2.78-2.83      C$2.75-2.80
 
 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)

