Canadian spot gas dips despite small storage build

* AECO down C$0.02 at C$2.14/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canadian spot natural gas prices fell despite a smaller-than-expected U.S. storage build on Thursday as forecasters called for moderating temperatures in the coming days, reducing demand. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta dipped 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.13 and C$2.17 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast to cool to below seasonal on the weekend, then climb to a few degrees warmer than average by the middle of next week, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above average through the weekend, then fall to below normal. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 28 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 36 bcf. Canadian storage volumes rose 1.7 percent to 662.1 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 90.8 percent full on average, compared with 78.4 percent full 12 months earlier. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.4 billion cubic feet, 797 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 196 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices also fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, slipped 3 cents to average $3.17 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down 5 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/6/12 9/5/12 bal. September C$2.14-2.19 C$2.13-2.18 October C$2.19-2.24 C$2.21-2.26 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.78-2.83 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)