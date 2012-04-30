US natgas futures end April with big monthly gain

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended April with the biggest monthly gain in 13 months, as fluctuating temperatures and talk of more supply cuts by producers lifted prices despite concerns about record supplies.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Monday at $2.285 per million British thermal units, up 9.9 cents, or 4.5 percent, on the day and 7.5 percent above the $2.126 settlement on March 30, the biggest monthly rise since March 2011.