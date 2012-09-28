FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Front-month US natgas futures gain nearly 19 pct in Sept
September 28, 2012

RPT-Front-month US natgas futures gain nearly 19 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed nearly 19 percent in September, as above average nuclear plant outages underpinned gas usage and traders focused ahead to the peak-demand winter heating season.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Friday at $3.32 per million British thermal units, up 2.3 cents or 0.7 percent on the day and 52.1 cents higher than the $2.799 settlement on Aug. 31. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
