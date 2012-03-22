US spot gas slips, Hub discount steepest this winter

* Benchmark Henry Hub gas sinks compared to futures * Mild weather, high inventories continue to weigh * Gas futures fall further after early season stock build * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the nation on Thursday, most for a second straight day, as mild spring weather and bloated inventories made the bulls hibernate. In addition, gas at the country's benchmark supply point of Henry Hub in Louisiana traded late 25 cents under front month April gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its steepest discount to futures this heating season. Despite one of the mildest winters on record, cash prices spent much of wintertime at a premium to futures, as unexpected nuclear outages, a big decline in gas drilling and production cuts by several big producers stirred more near-term demand. Gas bound for Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 2 cents on average to $2.19 per million British thermal units, after being the only price point to rise on Wednesday, edging up 2 cents for gas delivered on Thursday. Hub cash fell Friday to $2.01, its lowest price since September 2009, according to Reuters data. Hub prices are also still down $2.73, or 56 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in June. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 this year. Thursday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $4.05. On NYMEX, the front month contract fell 9.1 cents to settle at $2.269, after sliding as low as $2.25. In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 1 cent on average to $2.29, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was flat on the day at $2.18. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the mid-60s to mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above- or much-above-normal readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only on the West Coast. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose for the first time this year, gaining 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet. The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and was the first time in five years storage registered a gain for that week. It was also just above Reuters poll estimates for a 10 bcf gain, and well above the year-ago draw of 20 bcf and the five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf. Storage now stands 766 bcf, or nearly 48 percent above year-ago levels and 54 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With more mild weather this week across the nation, traders expect another build to inventories next week. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 43 bcf to 58 bcf versus a year-ago build of 7 bcf and a five-year average draw of 8 bcf for that week. Storage should finish the month at an all-time high over 2.4 tcf, 55 percent above normal and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 21,200 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Thursday, up from 17,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 17,100 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more-expensive coal. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think that number is still too high. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/22/12 03/21/12 Henry Hub 2.19 2.21 New York city gate 2.29 2.30 Chicago city gate 2.18 2.21 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.00 2.02 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.04 2.07 Southern California Border 2.39 2.44 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.11 2.11 Waha (West Texas) 2.05 2.07 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.14 2.17 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.14 2.17 EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)