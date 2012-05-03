US spot natgas slides for first time in four days

* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low * Milder spring weather late-week, warmer weather next week * Gas futures jump 5 percent, recoup Wednesday's losses * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices slid across the nation on Thursday, most for the first time this week, with expected lighter Friday demand and in some follow through to big losses in the gas futures market on Wednesday. But much stronger futures on Thursday, storage buying and recent talk of more supply cuts should limit further losses. In addition, warmer weather next week in much of the country was seen boosting air conditioning demand, traders said. Gas for Friday delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 2 cents on average to $2.29 per million British thermal units, after rising 2 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday. Late trades remained flat at about 5 cents under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, unchanged from deals done late Wednesday. Two weeks ago, Hub cash gas fell to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed. Hub cash prices are also down more than $2.60, or 53 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Thursday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.60. On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 10 cents, or more than 4 percent, at $2.252, after rising as high as $2.38. The contract slid 5 percent on Wednesday but remains well above its recent 10-year spot chart low of $1.902. Gas futures sank Wednesday following news that legendary natural gas trader and hedge fund manager John Arnold would close his Centaurus Energy master fund, extending earlier losses amid profit taking after a three-day run higher. In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 6 cents on average to $2.52, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 3 cents lower on the day at $2.29. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-70s to low-80s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings mostly in the Northwest, below-normal readings across a swath stretching from the Southwest to the Northeast and normal readings for the remainder of the nation. STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for a 31 bcf build. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The inventory build sharply trimmed the surplus to last year to 840 bcf, or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent. But while the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year. Stocks are still at record highs for this time and concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell last week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding 18 to 613, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) In addition, the EIA on Monday said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten. Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,800 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Thursday, down from about 32,400 MW out a year and about even with the five-year outage rate of about 21,900 MW. Cheap gas has tightened some of the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal, but most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs that production is slowing. Government data showed first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in the oversupply situation. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 05/03/12 05/02/12 Henry Hub 2.29 2.31 New York citygate 2.52 2.58 Chicago citygate 2.29 2.32 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.10 2.16 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.22 2.24 Southern California border 2.23 2.26 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.24 2.26 Waha (West Texas) 2.22 2.29 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.32 2.35 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.32 2.35 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)