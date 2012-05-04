US spot gas mixed, Henry Hub gains 12 pct for week

* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low * Warm weather on tap for much of nation next week * Gas futures slump nearly 3 percent, show gains for week * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed on Friday, with most prices, including benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana, eking out gains on the day despite expected lighter weekend industrial demand. Gas futures slid on Friday, but also ended the week higher, as some warm weather on tap for next week was expected to start to boost cooling demand in the coming days. Recent talk of more supply cuts should also limit further selling. But with milder weather on tap for key consuming regions in the Northeast, most eastern prices showed losses on the day. Gas for delivery through Monday at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 1 cent on average to $2.30 per million British thermal units, after slipping 2 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday. Hub cash gas gained 12 percent from last Friday's $2.05 average and is well above the recent $1.82 low from two weeks ago, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed. Late trades firmed to just 1 cent under the front-month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at a 5-cent discount. But Hub cash prices are still down more than $2.60, or 53 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Friday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.59. "The inventory injections have been coming in below expectations, but it's got to be like that all year long in order for our inventories just to be equal to the pre-winter inventory level of last year," said Jason Schenker, president at Prestige Economics in Austin, Texas. "It's hard to be bullish about an erosion of a surplus that's still over 50 percent. The market is still just flooded with supply," Schenker added. On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded slid 6.1 cents, or less than 3 percent, to finish at $2.279, but ended the week with gains. The contract also remained well above its recent 10-year spot chart low of $1.902. In major consuming markets, however, gas for delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 9 cents on average to $2.43, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent higher on the day at $2.30. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-60s to high-70s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above-normal readings for about the western third of the nation and mostly below-normal readings stretching from Texas into the Northeast. STORAGE STILL A WEIGHT ON PRICES Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The inventory build sharply trimmed the surplus to last year to 840 bcf, or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent. But while the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices to new lows this year. Stocks are still at record highs for this time and concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the market. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, 10.5 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. But the gas-directed rig count fell this week to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding seven to 606, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) In addition, the EIA this week said gas production in February fell from January's record high, stirring expectations that the oversupplied market might finally tighten. Last week, Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 21,600 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about 30,900 MW out a year and about even with the five-year outage rate of about 21,300 MW. Cheap gas has tightened some of the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal. Government data showed first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter. Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in the oversupply situation. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 05/04/12 05/03/12 Henry Hub 2.30 2.29 New York citygate 2.43 2.52 Chicago citygate 2.30 2.29 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.12 2.10 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.20 2.22 Southern California border 2.24 2.23 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.25 2.24 Waha (West Texas) 2.26 2.22 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.30 2.32 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.31 2.32 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)