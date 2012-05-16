FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US spot gas rises on warm weather, light EIA builds
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 16, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

US spot gas rises on warm weather, light EIA builds

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Benchmark prices well above recent 10-year low
    * Warm weather on tap this week, next week for much of
nation
    * Gas futures rise more than 4 percent, at 2-1/2 month high
    * Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan	
    NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices
rose across the nation on Wednesday, most for a third straight
day, as warmer weather in consuming regions, recent signs of a
tightening supply and demand balance, and much stronger futures
all added support.	
    Four of the past five weekly inventory builds have come in
below average, and traders expected another light build on
Thursday when weekly data come out, raising expectations that
record supplies can be trimmed over the summer.	
    In addition, a steep drop in dry gas drilling and production
cuts by several producers have finally started to slow the
record pace of drilling.	
    Gas for delivery Thursday at the nation's benchmark supply
point, Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 12 cents, or 5
percent, on average to a 3-1/2 month high of $2.50 per million
British thermal units, after being one of the few prices to
slide on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday.	
    Hub cash gained 3 percent last week, and is up 19 percent so
far this month. Prices remained well above the recent $1.82 low
from late April, its cheapest price since December 2001, Reuters
data showed.	
    Late trades were done at about a 4-cent discount to the
front month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, little changed from deals done late Tuesday at
a 3-cent discount.	
    But Hub prices are still down more than $2.40, or 49
percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June
heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and
have failed to break above $3 this year.	
    Wednesday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03
but well below the year-ago price of $4.21.	
    On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late up about 12
cents, or more than 4 percent, at a 2-1/2 month high of $2.619.
Futures also remained well above their recent 10-year low of
$1.902 from late April.	
    In major consuming markets, gas for delivery on the Transco
pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 11 cents, or 4
percent, to $2.64, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 13 cents
higher on the day at $2.57.	
    Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen
mostly in the low-70s to the low-80s Fahrenheit for the next
five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.	
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for most of
the nation, with normal readings in the Southeast, parts of the
Northwest and much of Texas, with below-normal readings in
Florida.	
    	
    STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS	
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet.	
    It was the fourth time in five weeks weekly builds have
fallen below average. Many traders said it was a further sign of
the market tightening, with record production finally showing
signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched
from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.	
    But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of
year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45
percent above the five-year level. 	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)	
    Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from
44 to 65 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will
show a build of about 55 bcf when it is released early Thursday,
a Reuters poll showed. Last year stocks rose an adjusted 86 bcf
that week and the five-year average increase for that week is 91
bcf. 	
    If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf
estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf.	
	
    IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?           	
    The EIA in last week's short-term energy outlook trimmed its
estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised
its expectations for demand gains. 	
    Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest
level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue
to force producers to slow dry gas operations. 	
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)	
    Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised
expectations about more gas supply cuts. 
Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this
year.	
    	
    MORE FUNDAMENTALS	
    Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
16,300 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Wednesday, down from about
25,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about
17,400 MW. 	
    	
    Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)  	
    	
                                     05/16/12        05/15/12 	
  Henry Hub                            2.50            2.38 	
  New York citygate                    2.64            2.53 	
  Chicago citygate                     2.57            2.44 	
  Panhandle (Mid-continent)            2.42            2.29 	
  Northern at Demarcation  (Minn.)     2.50            2.39 	
  Southern California border           2.63            2.52 	
  Katy Hub (East Texas)                2.49            2.37 	
  Waha (West Texas)                    2.49            2.34 	
  Dominion-South (Appalachia region)   2.55            2.40 	
  Columbia TCO (Appalachia region)     2.53            2.41	
    	
    For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>	
    	
 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
