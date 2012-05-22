US spot natgas prices slip despite warmer forecasts

* Henry Hub cash slips on mild midweek weather * Warmer forecasts seen lifting demand this week * Production cuts, coal switching help tighten balance By Joe Silha NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices, pressured lightly by mild midweek weather, lost ground on Tuesday, but the downside was limited by expectations that demand will pick up later in the week as warmer weather moves into the Northeast and Midwest. Gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 5 cents to $2.55 per million British thermal units after matching a three-month high on Monday. Hub differentials to futures weakened slightly to about 8 cents under NYMEX from a 7-cent discount on Monday. The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.27 and the $4.12 mean on about the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 eased only 2 cents to $2.72 as warmer late-week forecasts lent support. Chicago NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower at $2.59. Traders said they expected higher temperatures, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest later this week and next week, to force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. Traders also note that the supply and demand balance for gas has tightened this year amid signs that record production was finally slowing while demand was picking up as more electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Analysts estimate that fuel switching has boosted gas-fired power demand by as much as 7 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 35 percent versus the same time last year. But some traders cautioned that prices may be reaching levels that could slow or even reverse utility fuel switching, a big factor in boosting gas demand this year. PRODUCTION, STILL HIGH Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production, primarily from shale, is still flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have probably slowed output by less than 1 billion cubic feet per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count was hovering just above 10-year lows at about 600. The count is down 36 percent since peaking at 936 in October and has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming output. But Baker Hughes data also showed that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, hit another all-time high last week, climbing six to 1,193. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays has slowed the overall drop in gas output since those wells still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. INVENTORIES, STILL AT RECORD HIGHS Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 61 billion cubic feet to 2.667 trillion cubic feet. The huge surplus to last year -- at 774 bcf or 41 percent -- is down 13 percent from its late March peak, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time. There are still concerns that the storage glut could drive prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in five of the last six weeks but traders said more light builds will be needed to trim excess surplus to more manageable levels in the 26 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus versus year-ago will have to be cut by another 525 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total capacity before next winter. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 67 to 88 bcf, with most in the high-70s. Stocks rose an adjusted 101 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 97 bcf. In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures settled up 9.8 cents, or 3.8 percent, at $2.707 per mmBtu, backed by warm forecasts at least into early June. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 05/22/12 05/21/12 Henry Hub 2.55 2.60 New York city gate 2.70 2.72 Chicago city gate 2.59 2.61 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.44 2.47 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.51 2.54 Southern California Border 2.59 2.66 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.56 2.56 Waha (West Texas) 2.54 2.57 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.56 2.60 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.56 2.60 