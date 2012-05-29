US spot natgas mostly down; cooler weather forecast

* Major price points fall, but Southwest up * Cooler weather expected later in the week * Futures down 3 percent; 3rd session of losses NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices fell at most points on Tuesday as cooler weather was forecast for later in the week, with Henry Hub down further from a three-month high hit last week. Meanwhile, some areas in the southwest saw gains as weather there was expected to remain above normal for the rest of the week. Gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, fell 6 cents to $2.50 per million British thermal units, a second straight session of losses after hitting a three-month high of $2.66 on Thursday. Hub differentials to futures firmed to 1 cent under NYMEX from a 3-cent discount on Friday. The daily Hub average is above the May monthly index of $2.03 but well below the year-ago price of $4.63 and the $4.31 mean on the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, day-ahead prices on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 6 cents to $2.73 as cooler weather late week reduced anticipated air conditioning demand. Chicago NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower at $2.54. Cash prices failed to find support from futures which fell on Tuesday for a third straight session. As of 1:50 p.m. EDT, front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire later Tuesday, were at $2.487 per million British thermal units, down about 8 cents, more than 3 percent. The front month hit a 3-1/2 month high of $2.759 on May 18 before losing more than 6 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline in two months.  STORAGE STILL AT RECORD U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed domestic gas inventories rose to 2.744 trillion cubic feet. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750 bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year average to 753 bcf, or 38 percent. The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late-March highs, but traders noted stocks remain at record highs for this time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Weekly inventory builds have fallen below average in six of the last seven weeks, but traders said more undersized builds will be needed to trim the overhang to more manageable levels in the 175 days or so left before winter withdrawals begin. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 59 bcf to 90 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 100 bcf. PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at near-record highs. Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies. But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on both coasts. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 16,000 megawatts, or 16 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 20,400 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 12,700 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 05/29/12 05/25/12 Henry Hub 2.50 2.56 New York city gate 2.73 2.79 Chicago city gate 2.54 2.55 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.40 2.40 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.49 2.46 Southern California Border 2.58 2.46 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.51 2.54 Waha (West Texas) 2.48 2.50 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.54 2.57 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.55 2.57 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by David Gregorio)