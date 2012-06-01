REFILE-U.S. spot natgas slides for fifth straight day

(Changes headline to read "fifth" instead of "fourth", replaces nuclear report link in 12th graf. No other change to text.) * US crude futures settle down 3.81 pct * Nuclear outages down from year ago * Natgas rig count near 13-year low By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices declined for a fifth straight session on Friday, pressured by moderating weather forecasts in major consuming areas and slack weekend demand. Gas for delivery the next three days at benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 10 cents on average to $2.24 per million British thermal units. Hub cash differentials to futures also eased to about 9 cents under the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 12-cent differential on Thursday. In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 lost 17 cents to $2.29, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 11 cents lower on the day at $2.24. Temperatures in both key gas consuming cities were expected to moderate and remain in the 60- and 70-degree Fahrenheit range for the next several days, according to AccuWeather.com forecasts. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for normal to above-normal temperatures for much of the Mid continent and southern central region of the U.S. with below-normal readings along the coasts. In late trade on NYMEX, the front month contract was down 7.5 cents at $2.347. Baker Hughes rig data released on Friday showed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. dropped by six to 588, near a 13-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Still, stocks of U.S. gas are bulging relative to years past. The EIA showed in a report released on Thursday that U.S. natural gas inventories rose 71 billion cubic feet last week to 2.815 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the build was below both last year's gain and the five-year average, inventories remain 35.1 percent above the last year and 34.6 percent above the five-year average. Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from 45 bcf to 80 bcf versus an 81-bcf adjusted increase a year earlier and a five-year average gain for that week of 99 bcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 17,270 megawatts, or 17 percent, on Thursday, down from 19,669 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 12,000 MW. NUKE/ Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 06/01/12 05/31/12 Henry Hub 2.24 2.34 New York city gate 2.29 2.46 Chicago city gate 2.24 2.35 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.07 2.23 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.16 2.28 Southern California Border 2.42 2.51 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.25 2.33 Waha (West Texas) 2.20 2.32 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.20 2.33 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.22 2.33 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)