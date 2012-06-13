U.S. spot natgas mixed, Henry Hub edges higher

* Milder weather in consuming regions of the nation * Hot weather lingers in Texas, parts of South * Gas futures lower, hover near six-week spot low * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed on Wednesday, with most key consuming regions sliding for a second straight session amid milder weather that has curbed any early season cooling demand. In addition, ongoing concerns over bloated inventories again weighed on prices as did weaker gas futures. But prices at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub in Louisiana edged higher on the day along with prices across the western United States. Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 1 cent on average to $2.18 per million British thermal units, after sliding 5 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday. Hub cash differentials to futures also firmed to about 2 cents over the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from a 4-cent discount late Tuesday. But Hub cash prices have fallen more than 18 percent from their three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24. The daily Hub average remained below the June monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $4.75. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92. Despite the recent slide, cash prices gained 11 percent in May and remain 20 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April. NYMEX front-month gas futures traded late down about 5 cents at $2.187. In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 2 cents on average to $2.33, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was also 2 cents lower on the day at $2.20. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities and their surrounding regions were seen mostly in the low-70s Fahrenheit near-term, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the eastern half of the nation and below-normal readings in Florida and in the West. INVENTORIES BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet. The build was above Reuters poll expectations for a 56 bcf gain, but it was still below average for an eighth time in nine weeks. The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year to 713 bcf, or 33 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average, to 687 bcf, or 31 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late March highs. But with stocks still at record highs for this time of year, there are still concerns that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill up. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA on Tuesday said it expected storage to climb to a new record high of 4.015 tcf by the end of October. Injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 67 bcf to 85 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a build of about 74 bcf when it is released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks gained an adjusted 72 bcf in the same week last year and on average over the past five years have gained 88 bcf for that week. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT The EIA also on Tuesday trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012. Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing record supplies. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce supplies. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 10,800 megawatts, or 11 percent, on Wednesday, up from 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,800 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 06/13/12 06/12/12 Henry Hub 2.18 2.17 New York citygate 2.33 2.35 Chicago citygate 2.20 2.22 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.07 2.09 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.13 2.17 Southern California Border 2.42 2.40 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.19 2.18 Waha (West Texas) 2.17 2.17 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.19 2.19 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.19 2.18 EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by M.D. Golan)