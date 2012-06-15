FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US spot natgas jumps in follow up to futures gains
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 15, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

US spot natgas jumps in follow up to futures gains

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Warmer weather on tap for consuming regions
    * Gas futures edge lower after huge gains Thursday
    * Weekly inventory, drilling rig data supportive
    * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday

    By Eileen Houlihan	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices
surged on Friday, with traders blaming the rise on follow
through to huge gains in the gas futures market on Thursday, as
well as some warmer weather on tap for consuming regions of the
nation near-term.	
    Gas futures jumped more than 14 percent on Thursday in the
biggest one-day gain in nearly three years after government
storage data showed a smaller-than-expected weekly build to
inventories.	
    With many cash deals done for the day prior to the release
of the weekly data, cash typically plays catch up to the futures
market on the following day.	
    Gas for weekend delivery at the nation's benchmark supply
point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana surged 24 cents, or 11
percent, on average to $2.44 per million British thermal units,
after rising just 2 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on
Friday.	
    Hub cash differentials to futures remained at a 15-cent
discount to the front month July futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, little changed a 16-cent
discount late Thursday.	
    In some profit-taking on Friday, gas futures slid 2.8 cents
to finish at $2.467.	
    Hub cash prices are down about 8 percent from their
three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24, but are 34 percent
above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April.	
    The daily Hub average edged above the June monthly index of
$2.42, but remained well below the year-ago price of $4.53. Hub
cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.	
    In major consumer markets, gas on Transco pipeline at the
New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 jumped 22 cents, or 9 percent, to
$2.55, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 23 cents higher on the
day at $2.44.	
    Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities and their
surrounding regions were above or much-above normal for the next
one to five days, according to forecaster MDA EarthSat Weather.	
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for above-normal readings across much of the
eastern U.S. and in parts of the Southwest, with normal readings
in Florida, Texas and the mid-Continent and below-normal
readings along the West Coast.	
    	
    LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD	
    Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic
feet. 	
    The build fell short of a Reuters poll estimate of 74 bcf
and came in well below last year's gain of 72 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.	
    Lagging stock builds this spring in the past nine out of 10
weeks have raised expectations that record-high storage can be
trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before
winter withdrawals begin.	
    The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 32
percent above the same week in 2011 and sliced the excess versus
the five-year average to 29 percent.    	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 	
    Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices
lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at
72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of
capacity.	
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.	
    The EIA on Tuesday said it expected gas storage to climb to
a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.	
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90
bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.	
        	
    PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT
    The EIA also on Tuesday trimmed its estimates for domestic
natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012.	
    Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from
coal to cheaper gas for power generation.	
    EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record
high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But
demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power
sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. 	
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the
lowest level in nearly 13 years. 	
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)	
    The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has raised expectations that producers were finally
getting serious about slowing record supplies. 	
    The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and
shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas
that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the
overall drop in dry gas output.	
    Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and
planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a
modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of
about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce
supplies.	
    	
    MORE FUNDAMENTALS	
    Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 11,400
megawatts, or 11 percent, on Friday, up from 9,500 MW out a year
ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,000 MW.
 	
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.	
    	
    Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous
day prices follow (US$/mmBtu):  	
                                    06/15/12            06/14/12
        	
  Henry Hub                           2.44                2.20  
          	
  New York citygate                   2.55                2.33  
          	
  Chicago citygate                    2.44                2.21  
          	
  Panhandle (Mid-continent)           2.26                2.06  
          	
  Northern at Demarcation  (Minn.)    2.35                2.14  
          	
  Southern California Border          2.55                2.42  
          	
  Katy Hub (East Texas)               2.42                2.18  
          	
  Waha (West Texas)                   2.38                2.17  
          	
  Dominion-South (Appalachia region)  2.41                2.19  
          	
  Columbia TCO (Appalachia region)    2.41                2.20 	
    	
    For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US>    
        	
     	
 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

