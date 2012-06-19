US spot gas up for 3rd day as demand for cooling heats up

* Hot weather moving into New York, New England * Gas futures slip after near 7-percent gain Monday * Storage builds, recent drilling rig data supportive * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by expectations for heavy air conditioning demand amid hot weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation. The Weather Channel's weather.com said temperatures would climb into the mid-90s Fahrenheit in New York City and Boston on Wednesday, with humidity levels making it feel even warmer. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal throughout the Northeast, the forecaster said. In addition, traders said early gains could also be blamed on follow through to a big 7-percent run up in gas futures prices on Monday. With many cash deals done by midday, cash typically plays catch up to the futures market on the following day if there is big movement in either direction. Gas for Wednesday delivery on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6, the day's biggest gainer on the hotter forecast, jumped 83 cents, or 32 percent, to $3.45 per million British thermal units, its highest mark since a cold spell in early February. Other New York regional prices and some New England prices traded near $7, according to ICE. Tennessee Gas Pipeline lifted an operational flow order on its system for Wednesday, but left some restrictions on capacity in place. OFOs protect the operational integrity of a pipeline by requiring shippers to take action to balance their supply with customers' usage within a specific tolerance band. Gas at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 14 cents, or 6 percent, on average to $2.59. Hub cash differentials to futures firmed to just 1 cent under the front month July futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from an 11-cent discount late Monday. Gas futures were down about 8 cents in late trade at $2.554, after climbing nearly 7 percent on Monday. Hub cash prices are still below their three-month high of $2.66 hit on May 24, but are 42 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April. The daily Hub average remained above the June monthly index of $2.42, but well below the year-ago price of $4.33. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92. In other major markets, Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 13 cents higher on the day at $2.64, while gas at the Southern California border NG-P-CAL was 8 cents higher at $3.45. After a hot couple of days in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest, most forecasters expect temperatures to moderate over the weekend. But the National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, with below-normal readings along the West Coast, in South Texas and in New England. LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 67 billion cubic feet to 2.944 trillion cubic feet. Lagging stock builds this spring matched or fell below seasonal norms in eight out of the past nine weeks, raising expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 22 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 32 percent above the same week in 2011 and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 29 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill. Inventories stand at 72 percent full, with producing-region stocks at 82 percent of capacity. The storage surplus versus last year will have to be cut by at least another 460 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf. The EIA last week said it expected gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 60 bcf to 70 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 90 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWING, STILL RECORD OUTPUT The EIA last week also trimmed its estimates for domestic natural gas production and consumption growth in 2012. Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows, prompting some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year. But demand in 2012, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, was expected to rise 4.1 percent. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and to its lowest level in nearly 13 years. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about slowing the buildup in record supplies. The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several producers seemed to be taking a modest toll on gas production, but analysts say cuts so far of about 1 bcf per day were not enough to significantly reduce supplies. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 9,700 megawatts, or 10 percent, on Tuesday, up from 8,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 6,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a low-pressure system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea with a 10 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 06/19/12 06/18/12 Henry Hub 2.59 2.45 New York citygate 3.45 2.62 Chicago citygate 2.64 2.51 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.45 2.35 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.55 2.42 Southern California Border 2.83 2.75 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.55 2.43 Waha (West Texas) 2.49 2.40 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.67 2.46 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.62 2.46 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)