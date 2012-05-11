Most US spot gas down for weekend, Hub edges higher

* Benchmark prices still well above recent 10-year low * Warmer weather on tap next week for much of nation * Gas futures rise to more than two-month high * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Most U.S. spot natural gas prices slid on Friday pressured by expected lighter weekend industrial demand from shuttered businesses. But gas at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub showed slight gains on the day, and ended the week up 3 percent, as strong futures prices this week and signs of a tightening supply and demand balance outweighed fairly mild spring weather. Gas for delivery through Monday at Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 1 cent on average to a more than two-month high of $2.37 per million British thermal units. Hub cash gained 3 percent from last Friday's $2.30 average and is up 13 percent so far this month. Prices remained well above the recent $1.82 low from late April, its lowest mark since December 2001, Reuters data showed. Late trades also firmed to just 5 cents under the front month June futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , from deals done late Thursday at a 13-cent discount. But Hub prices are still down nearly $2.60, or 52 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Friday's average was above the May monthly index of $2.03, but well below the year-ago price of $4.23. On NYMEX, the front-month contract rose 2.2 cents to finish at $2.509, after climbing to a two-month high of $2.531 in electronic trade. Futures also remained well above their recent 10-year low of $1.902 from late April. In major consuming markets, gas for weekend delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 3 cents on average to $2.43, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower at $2.37. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-60s to high-70s Fahrenheit for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, stretching across the West and northern-tier states, and below-normal readings only in parts of the Northwest and in Florida. STORAGE BUILDS BELOW AVERAGE BUT STOCKS AT RECORD HIGHS Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 30 billion cubic feet to 2.606 trillion cubic feet, below Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf build and well below the five-year average build of 84 bcf for that week. It was the fourth time in five weeks that weekly inventory builds have fallen below average. Many traders said it was a further sign of the market tightening, with record production finally showing signs of slowing and demand picking up as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. But stocks still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 44 percent above last year's levels and nearly 45 percent above the five-year level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would exceed the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of total storage capacity by about 375 bcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 52 to 79 bcf, well below last year's adjusted build of 86 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 91 bcf. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed industry analysts expect storage to top out this year at 4.109 tcf, well above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? The EIA in this weeks' s short-term energy outlook trimmed its estimate for gas production growth this year, and sharply raised its expectations for demand gains. Also the gas-directed rig count fell Friday to the lowest level in 10 years, sliding eight to 598, as low prices continue to force producers to slow dry gas operations. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Encana, Canada's largest gas producer, recently raised expectations about more gas supply cuts. Chesapeake and Conoco have also announced production cuts this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 20,800 megawatts, or 21 percent, on Friday, down from about 25,900 MW out a year ago, but up from the five-year outage rate of about 18,600 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 05/11/12 05/10/12 Henry Hub 2.37 2.36 New York citygate 2.43 2.46 Chicago citygate 2.37 2.38 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.23 2.23 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.29 2.29 Southern California border 2.53 2.51 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.33 2.34 Waha (West Texas) 2.30 2.28 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.36 2.37 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.36 2.38 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)