US spot natgas slides for third day, weather weighs

* Prices sink at most points for third session * Henry Hub gas still above recent 28-month low * Gas futures slip for fourth day in a row * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas fell at most price points for a third straight session on Tuesdayas fairly mild weather in consuming regions of the nation curbed heating demand. In addition, lower gas futures and ongoing concerns over bloated inventories after a very mild winter continued to weigh on the market. "The natural gas market is on the defensive again today as weather forecasts continue to trend warmer and no particular support is anticipated from Thursday's government storage report," said Citi Futures Perspective energy analyst Tim Evans. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana fell 11 cents on average to $2.44 per million British thermal units after sliding 5 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday. Late Hub cash deals also eased to about 13 cents under the new front month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Monday at an 8-cent premium to the March contract. In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data. The benchmark is down more than $1, or 31 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down nearly $2.50, or 50 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heat wave in early June. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year. Tuesday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.93. On NYMEX, the new front-month contract traded down about 9 cents late at $2.515, in its fourth day of losses. In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 14 cents on average to $2.69, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was also 14 cents lower on the day at $2.51. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in the low-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation, and normal or below-normal readings in the West. STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell by 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet - still record high for this time of year, and 753 bcf, or 41 percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above the five-year average level. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Despite the bigger-than-expected draw last week and some price gains this month, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could cap any gains this year. Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements. Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range from 82 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf. A Reuters end-winter poll issued recently showed analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nearly 17,600 megawatts, or 18 percent, of the nation's nuclear capacity was offline on Tuesday, up from about 8,900 MW out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate of about 11,300 MW for this week. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to 710, its lowest mark since October 2009. It was the seventh straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent. Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 02/28/12 02/27/12 Henry Hub 2.44 2.55 New York city gate 2.69 2.83 Chicago city gate 2.51 2.65 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.31 2.43 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.43 2.56 Southern California Border 2.63 2.76 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.38 2.51 Waha (West Texas) 2.38 2.49 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.52 2.65 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.49 2.60 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)