US spot natgas slips for fourth day, weather weighs

* Most prices slide for fourth session * Henry Hub steady, still above recent 28-month low * Gas futures rise after four straight losses * Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas fell at most price points for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as fairly mild weather in consuming regions of the nation curbed heating demand. In addition, while gas at the benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana remained flat on the day, it traded at a discount to gas futures for a second day in a row. The discount to futures was the first in about a month, and the most significant spread to futures in about two months, as weak fundamentals finally pressured cash to fall in back in line after having traded at a premium for most of the winter. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH was flat at $2.44 per million British thermal units, after sliding 11 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday. Late Hub cash deals were done at a 10 cent discount to the front month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, in line with deals done late Tuesday at about a 13-cent discount. In late January, Hub cash gas fell to $2.23, its lowest price since early September 2009, according to Reuters data. The benchmark is also still down more than $1, or 31 percent, since the return of weekday demand after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday in November, and is down nearly $2.50, or 50 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in early June. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 so far this year. Wednesday's daily Hub average was still below the February monthly index of $2.67 and the year-ago price of $3.93. On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late up about 10 cents, or nearly 4 percent, at $2.615, after four straight losses. In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 slid 3 cents on average to $2.66, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower on the day at $2.50. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in the low-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the 40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation, and normal or below-normal readings in the West. STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR BULLS Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell by 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet - still at record highs for this time of year - 753 bcf, or 41 percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above the five-year average level. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Despite a bigger-than-expected draw last week and some price gains this month, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could cap any more gains this year. Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements. Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged widely from 74 bcf to 105 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a drop of about 90 bcf when it is released early Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf. A Reuters end-winter poll issued recently showed analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS About 18,300 megawatts, or 18 percent, of the nation's nuclear capacity was offline, up from about 10,000 MW out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate of about 11,500 MW for this week. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to 710, its lowest mark since October 2009. It was the seventh straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent. Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 02/29/12 02/28/12 Henry Hub 2.44 2.44 New York city gate 2.66 2.69 Chicago city gate 2.50 2.51 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.29 2.31 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.43 2.43 Southern California Border 2.60 2.63 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.37 2.38 Waha (West Texas) 2.36 2.38 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.47 2.52 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.47 2.49 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)