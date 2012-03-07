Mild forecasts pressure US spot natgas prices again

* Forecasts, big supply put market down in 8 of 9 sessions

* Henry Hub cash differential weakens relative to futures

* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas inventory data Thursday

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices traded lower on Wednesday for the eighth time in nine sessions, with mild late-winter weather and record high stock piles weighing on the market.

Gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 6 cents to a seven-week low of $2.24 per million British thermal units, with late-morning deals weakening slightly to 9 cents under NYMEX from an 8-cent discount on Tuesday.

The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well below the year-ago price of $3.73 and the $4.47 mean on the same day in 2010.

The Hub mostly traded at a premium to front-month futures in February, as unexpected nuclear plant outages, a steep decline in gas drilling and planned production cuts by several key producers helped tighten the market.

Gas prices being near 10-year lows also have prompted more industrial use and some additional utility fuel switching from more expensive coal.

But a huge surplus in storage and mild late-winter weather have driven prices down some 8 percent this month, and the slide may not be over. There are concerns that storage ratchets, or contractual obligations, may force some to cycle gas out of inventory to meet minimum seasonal turnover requirements before March 31.

In major consumer markets, next-day prices for gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 dropped 10 cents to $2.44 on the very mild Thursday outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 7 cents lower at $2.32.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat said it expects temperatures east of the Rockies to remain above to much-above normal for the next two weeks, with some record highs likely in the Midwest.

RECORD STORAGE

Last week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 700 billion cubic feet, or over 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average.

EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories fell last week by 84 bcf, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Stocks dropped an adjusted 63 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average decline for that week is 92 bcf.

The specter of stocks ending winter at an all-time high above 2.2 tcf has made it difficult to be bullish on prices in the near term, particularly with winter ending on a mild note and production running at or near record highs.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Traders said the inventory overhang could also pressure prices late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into an already-glutted market.

PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

But traders noted recent weekly inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply-demand balance.

Late-winter nuclear plant outages are still running about 4,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year and could add nearly 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

The steady drop in gas drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. While recent Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low, analysts and traders remain skeptical that output will drop enough to tighten overall supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

EIA offered little hope for the bulls on Tuesday when it raised its estimate for marketed gas production growth this year for a second straight month.

The agency expects 2012 gas output to be up 2.6 percent to a record 67.91 bcfd despite the slide in drilling and planned cuts by some key producers that have been squeezed by low prices.

But traders noted that EIA also called for an even larger gain in consumption this year, expecting demand to rise 3.1 percent due to increased use by power generators.

While producers have slowed dry gas drilling operations in the face of low prices, analysts note that their shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

Most agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts, not expected until late this year.

In New York Mercantile Exchange trade, front-month gas futures ended down 5.4 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $2.302 after sinking early to $2.281, the lowest for the lead contract since the 10-year low of $2.231 set in late January.

Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu)

03/07/12 03/061/12 Henry Hub 2.24 2.30 New York city gate 2.44 2.54 Chicago city gate 2.32 2.39 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.12 2.19 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.24 2.32 Southern California Border 2.32 2.41 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.21 2.23 Waha (West Texas) 2.18 2.25 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.29 2.36 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.29 2.35

