U.S. Henry Hub, NY spot gas slip to 30-month lows

* Most prices slip 13 of past 14 sessions * Benchmark Henry Hub, NY prices lowest since September 2009 * Gas futures seesaw after Tuesday's 10-year spot low * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the nation again on Wednesday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana and regional prices in New York slipping to their lowest marks in more than two years. Henry Hub gas prices have fallen nearly 13 percent so far this month, pressured by mild late-winter weather that has curbed heating demand and swelled inventories. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 2 cents on average to $2.13 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since September 2009, according to Reuters data. Hub cash gas also fell 2 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday, and is down nearly $2.80, or 57 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heatwave in June. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have not broken above $3 this year. Early Hub cash deals eased to about 15 cents under the front month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , from deals done late Tuesday at about a 9-cent discount. Wednesday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.90. On NYMEX, the front month contract traded late near flat on the day at $2.295, after sliding Tuesday to $2.204, the lowest price for a front month since February 2002. In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 4 cents on average to $2.22, also its lowest price since September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower on the day at $2.11. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in the low-60s to mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 45 bcf to 73 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a draw of about 57 bcf when it is released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks fell an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have dropped 79 bcf that week. With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600 megawatts, or 20 percent, on Wednesday, up from 15,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,200 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of 670. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/14/12 03/13/12 Henry Hub 2.13 2.15 New York city gate 2.22 2.26 Chicago city gate 2.11 2.12 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.92 1.92 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.96 1.93 Southern California Border 2.23 2.20 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.03 2.05 Waha (West Texas) 2.02 2.04 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 2.12 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.06 2.12 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)