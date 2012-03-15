U.S. Henry Hub, NY spot gas down for fourth day

* Traders/analysts expect storage build next week * NYMEX gas futures settle lower after early rise * Baker Hughes rig data out Friday By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices fell across the nation for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as high supplies of the fuel coupled with slack demand steered prices in key markets further toward their 30-month lows. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH fell another 6 cents, or nearly 3 percent, on Thursday to an average $2.07 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since September 2009 when prices fell below $2, according to Reuters data. Hub cash gas fell 2 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday, and is now down $2.85, or 58 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heat wave in June. Late Hub cash deals eased to about 20 cents under the front month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange , from deals done late Wednesday at about a 15-cent discount. Thursday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.90. On NYMEX, the front month natural gas contract settled half a cent lower at $2.279 on Thursday afternoon after hitting a high of $2.334 earlier in the session. The market traded higher immediately following data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday morning showing that more gas was taken out of storage last week to meet demand than the market expected. The EIA reported that 64 billion cubic feet of gas were taken out of storage in week-ended March 9 compared with a Reuters poll estimate calling for a 57 bcf draw. In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 7 cents on average to $2.15, also its lowest price since September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $2.09 Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen in the low-60s to mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Thursday's gas storage report from the EIA showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and more than 800 bcf, or 52 percent, above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 7 bcf to 16 bcf. With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,665 megawatts, or 19 percent, on Thursday up from 15,270 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,540 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of 670. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/15/12 03/14/12 Henry Hub 2.07 2.13 New York city gate 2.15 2.22 Chicago city gate 2.09 2.11 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.87 1.92 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.92 1.96 Southern California Border 2.21 2.23 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.98 2.03 Waha (West Texas) 1.97 2.02 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.00 2.08 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.02 2.06 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)