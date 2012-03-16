U.S. Henry Hub, NY spot gas down for fifth day

* Rig count drops again to a 10-yr low * NYMEX gas prices slightly higher * EIA expected to report storage injection next report By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices at the benchmark Henry Hub and in New York were lower for the fifth day in a row on Friday as mild weather kept prices in check. Across the nation, cash prices for gas to be delivered on Monday fluctuated in a narrow range as mild temperatures were forecast and demand in many cities across the U.S remained tepid. More than 1,200 record high temperatures have been set over the last week in the United States, AccuWeather.com said. Gas bound for the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH fell another 6 cents on Friday to an average $2.01 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since September 2009 when it dropped below $2. Hub cash gas also fell 6 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday, and is now down $2.91, close to 60 percent, from its 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a heat wave in June. Late Hub cash deals eased to about 22 cents under the front-month April futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, 2 cents further down from deals done late Thursday at about a 20-cent discount. Friday's daily Hub average remained below the March monthly index of $2.42 and the year-ago price of $3.90. On NYMEX, the front-month natural gas contract was trading 3.6 cents higher on Friday afternoon at $2.315 on some technical short-covering ahead of the weekend. In major consuming markets, gas for Monday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York city gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 3 cents on average to $2.12, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was up a penny at $2.10. The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Thursday's gas storage report from the EIA showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and more than 800 bcf, or 52 percent, above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 7 bcf to 16 bcf. With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,579 megawatts, or 19 percent, on Friday up from 14,941 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,566 MW. The outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand, traders said. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to a 10-year low of 663. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 03/16/12 03/15/12 Henry Hub 2.01 2.07 New York city gate 2.12 2.15 Chicago city gate 2.10 2.09 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.90 1.87 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.92 1.92 Southern California Border 2.13 2.21 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.97 1.98 Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.97 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.02 2.00 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.01 2.02 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)