US spot natgas prices rise, reverse course

* EIA reports larger than expected storage injection * Prices slide to new 10-year low * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig count on Friday By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices reversed course and traded higher at most price points on Thursday, though prices at major hubs were mostly flat or lower. Weather is forecast to be mild in most U.S. cities but some chilly conditions in the northern tier of the United States and heat in the south coupled with higher nuclear power outages year-on-year were sparking some demand. Gas for the two-day delivery period of Friday and Saturday as the month ends at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, slipped 3 cents to $2.02 per million British thermal units. Early morning differentials to futures weakened sharply to 25 cents from 12 cents under on Wednesday, in part reflecting the roll over of the new May contract after April settled on Wednesday at a 9-cent discount to May. The daily Hub average is below the March monthly index of $2.42 and well under the year-ago price of $4.35 and the $3.83 mean on about the same day in 2010. In major consumer markets, prices for gas for March 30-31 delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 were flat to Wednesday at $2.21 on the mild temperature outlook. Chicago NG-CHGC was 2 cents higher at $2.07. RECORD INVENTORIES The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that gas inventories had climbed by 57 billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet, further increasing the record amount of gas in storage. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Inventories are poised to beat the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market. Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading at fresh 10-year lows on Thursday, dropping to trade at a low of $2.132 per million British thermal units as of 2:24 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT). PRODUCTION ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS High gas production, primarily from shale, has been putting pressure on gas prices for more than a year. The EIA on Thursday reported that January gross natural gas production in the lower 48 states rose 0.5 percent from December to a record 72.85 billion cubic feet per day. In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze-offs curbed output in January and February 2011. Gas prices failed to garner support last week from Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002, when 640 rigs were operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output. Most analysts expect no major slowdown in gas output until later this year. OTHER MARKET DRIVERS AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times at or near 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius). In the U.S. on Thursday there were 20,927 megawatts, or 21 percent, of nuclear power plant capacity offline, compared with 18 percent a year ago and 19 percent for the five-year average. Natural gas can be used to replace lost nuclear power. It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 03/29/12 03/28/12 Henry Hub 2.02 2.05 New York city gate 2.21 2.21 Chicago city gate 2.07 2.05 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.85 1.85 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.91 1.93 Southern California Border 2.32 2.32 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.95 1.95 Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.91 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 2.08 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.06 2.05 EEI- - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)