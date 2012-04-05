U.S. spot natgas slips ahead of holiday weekend

* Benchmark Henry Hub remains above Monday's 31-month low * Milder weather on tap for much of the nation * Gas futures also end lower after big EIA storage build * Coming up: NYMEX floor trading closed for Good Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices slid on Thursday for the fist time in three sessions, pressured by expectations for lighter industrial demand from businesses shuttered for the long holiday weekend. New York Mercantile Exchange floor trading and electronic trade will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday. Traders also cited ongoing concerns over record-high production and milder, spring weather outlooks as putting more pressure on prices. Weaker gas futures added more weight to the downside, sliding after government storage data showed a larger-than-expected weekly build to inventories. Gas at the U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid 8 cents on average to $1.98 per million British thermal units, after rising 12 cents on Wednesday for gas delivered on Thursday. Hub cash gas fell on Monday to $1.88, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. And cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 60 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a June heatwave. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Thursday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.22. On NYMEX, the front-month contract fell 5.2 cents to finish at $2.089, hovering just above Monday's 10-year spot chart low of $2.069. In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 13 cents on average to $2.19, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 5 cents lower on the day at $2.15. Low temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the low-30s to mid-40s Fahrenheit for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings along both coasts. INVENTORY WORRIES EIA data on Thursday showed total gas inventories rose 42 billion cubic feet to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, above Reuters poll estimates for a 34 bcf build and driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year.. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report ranged from 11 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf. Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual. Storage finished March near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds. PRODUCTION NOT EXPECTED TO SLOW SOON Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count slid 11 to a 10-year low of 647, the 12th decline in 13 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies. But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale. U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last week offered little hope for bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November. The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011, had raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output. Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear plant outages were running at about 22,000 megawatts, or 22 percent, on Thursday, down from 25,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 23,100 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/05/12 04/04/12 Henry Hub 1.98 2.06 New York citygate 2.19 2.32 Chicago citygate 2.15 2.20 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.93 2.01 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.05 2.12 Southern California border 2.25 2.36 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.99 2.06 Waha (West Texas) 1.99 2.06 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.10 2.18 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.07 2.13 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by David Gregorio)