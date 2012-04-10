Most US spot gas down for third day;Henry Hub flat

* Benchmark Henry Hub remains above last week's 31-month low * Most other prices down for third straight day * Gas futures sink to fresh 10-year low * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices mostly fell for a third straight trading day on Tuesday, pressured again by record-high inventories and production and mild spring weather that has curbed any late heating or early cooling demand. But gas at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub in Louisiana, remained flat on the day, after being one of only a few gainers on Monday following the long holiday weekend. Gas for delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH remained at $1.99 per million British thermal units after rising 1 cent on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday. Late deals were done at a roughly 11-cent discount to the front-month May natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, firming slightly from deals done late Monday at a 14-cent discount. Hub cash gas fell to $1.88 on April 2, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed. And cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 60 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92, reached during a June heat wave. Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Tuesday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.05. In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract was down about 7 cents near a 10-year spot chart low of $2.039. In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 slid 1 cent on average to $2.17, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 9 cents lower on the day at $2.05. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing into the low to mid-60s Fahrenheit over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third of the nation and along much of the West Coast, and below-normal readings across the mid-Continent. RECORD INVENTORIES EIA data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year.. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 13 billion cubic feet to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf. Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual. PRODUCTION NOT SLOWING MUCH YET Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count slid to a 10-year low of 647, the 12th decline in 13 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies. But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale. U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last month also offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 25,000 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Tuesday, nearly the same rate as a year ago and up from the five-year outage rate of about 23,600 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/10/12 04/09/12 Henry Hub 1.99 1.99 New York citygate 2.17 2.18 Chicago citygate 2.05 2.14 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.83 1.92 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.90 2.01 Southern California border 2.34 2.27 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.94 1.99 Waha (West Texas) 1.91 1.96 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.06 2.11 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.04 2.08 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - BTU U.S. Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-BTU> - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - North American Power Transmission Table ..... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Report ........... - U.S. EEI Electricity Output Table ............ (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)