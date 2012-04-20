UPDATE 1-US Henry Hub spot natgas tumbles to 10-year low

* Benchmark gas prices lowest since December 2001 * Mild spring weather forecast for much of nation * Gas futures hovered early near 10-year spot low * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday (Adds details, updates throughout, adds price table) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. spot natural gas prices slid to their lowest level in more than 10 years Friday, pressured by persistent mild weather and record-high supplies that have dragged down the gas futures market for weeks. While natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange have hit fresh 10-year lows in eight of the past nine trading sessions, cash prices had held near two-year lows despite crumbling demand and bloated inventories. Gas for weekend delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana slid to $1.82 per million British thermal units, its lowest price since December 2001, breaking below the two-year low of $1.83, Reuters data showed. With high temperatures in the big consuming regions of the country mostly in the 70s degrees Fahrenheit recently, few traders expected any rise in prices until hotter weather arrives to kick up air conditioning loads. "Seasonality for natural gas, or the shoulders months between the heating and cooling season, are typically low-demand months," said Chris Jarvis, president of Caprock Risk Management in Rye, New Hampshire. "Given the fact that we are 50 percent over the five-year average on storage for this time of the year and will likely max out storage come the end of the injection season, gas prices are reflecting those weak fundamentals," Jarvis said. Hub cash prices are now down more than $3, or 62 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Friday's average remained well below the year-ago price of $4.33. In late trading on NYMEX, the front-month contract was up 2 cents at $1.928 after sliding as low as $1.902, tying Thursday's nadir and at its cheapest price since January 2002. In major consuming markets, gas for delivery through Monday on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 fell 4 cents on average to $1.96, below $2 for the first time since late 2001 as well, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $1.98. RECORD INVENTORIES WEIGH ON PRICES U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, at record highs for this time of year, standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report ranged from 35 bcf to 75 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 35 bcf and the 5-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS, NUKE OUTAGES LOWER The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count rose this week for only the third time this year, up 7 from last week's 10-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Spring nuclear power plant outages were also well below last year's levels, running at about 24,100 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, down from about 29,000 MW out a year ago. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/20/12 04/19/12 Henry Hub 1.82 1.85 New York citygate 1.96 2.00 Chicago citygate 1.98 2.00 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.76 1.81 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 1.86 1.92 Southern California border 2.15 2.24 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.80 1.83 Waha (West Texas) 1.78 1.83 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 1.89 1.93 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 1.87 1.91 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)