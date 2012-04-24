US spot gas climbs for second day, Hub at 2-wk high

* Benchmark prices remain above last week's 10-yr low * Cool weather near-term in eastern U.S. * Gas futures slip after two straight gains * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, boosted from last week's 10-year low amid some cool near-term weather in consuming regions in the East that sparked heating loads. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 8 cents on average to a two-week high of $1.97 per million British thermal units, after rising 7 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday. Hub cash gas fell on Friday to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed. MDA EarthSat's one to five-day weather outlook again called for colder, below-normal readings in the Midwest and East before warmer weather returns in the 11 to 15-day outlook, the forecaster said. Hub cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 60 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Tuesday's average also remained well below the year-ago price of $4.37. In late trading on NYMEX, the front-month contract was down about 3 cents at $1.974, but remained above last week's low of $1.902, which tied its cheapest price since January 2002. In major consuming markets, gas for Wednesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 10 cents on average to $2.17, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 8 cents higher on the day at $2.09. HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from 35 bcf to 69 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up seven from the previous week's 10-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 25,100 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Tuesday, down from about 29,800 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 22,700 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/24/12 04/23/12 Henry Hub 1.97 1.89 New York citygate 2.17 2.07 Chicago citygate 2.09 2.01 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.92 1.85 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.01 1.91 Southern California border 2.33 2.23 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.94 1.85 Waha (West Texas) 1.96 1.86 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 1.96 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.07 1.96 For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> RELATED LINKS - Canadian Spot Natural Gas Prices..............<0#NG-CA> - U.S. Spot Gas versus Oil Comparisons.......... - U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table ...... - North American Power Plant Outage Table ..... - NYMEX Natural Gas Futures .................... <0#NG:> - NYMEX Crude Oil Futures .......................<0#CL:> (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)