Most US spot gas up for third day, West weaker

* Benchmark prices remain above last week's 10-yr low * Cool weather near-term in eastern U.S., West mild * Gas futures soar nearly 5 percent ahead of expiry * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Most U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, with benchmark prices well above last week's 10-year low amid cool near-term weather in consuming regions in the East that boosted heating demand. Western U.S. gas prices showed some of the day's only losses due to some milder weather forecasts. MDA EarthSat's one to five-day weather outlook again called for colder, below-normal readings across the East and Midwest, with normal readings along the West Coast and above-normal readings in Texas. Warmer, above-normal readings were expected across much of the nation in the 11 to 15-day outlook, the forecaster said. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 2 cents on average to a more than two-week high of $1.99 per million British thermal units, after rising 8 cents on Tuesday for gas delivered on Wednesday. Late trades were also done about even with the front-month May futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, firming slightly from deals done late Tuesday at a 1-cent discount. Hub cash gas fell on Friday to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001, Reuters data showed. But Hub cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 60 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Wednesday's average also remained well below the year-ago price of $4.37. On NYMEX, the front-month contract rose 9.3 cents, or nearly 5 percent, to settle at $2.068, remaining well above last week's low of $1.902, which tied its cheapest price since January 2002. In major consuming markets, gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 1 cent on average to $2.18, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents higher on the day at $2.11. Next-day prices at the Southern California border NG-P-CAL slid 9 cents to $2.24. For more U.S. Spot Natural Gas prices click on <0#NG-US> In the news, Encana Corp's CEO said he expects natural gas prices to begin to recover later this year or in 2013, adding industry-wide shut ins of natural gas may be as much as 1 bcf. Weak prices had forced some producers to announce production cuts over the past few months. HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report ranged from 33 bcf to 65 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data to show a build of about 47 bcf when it is released early Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. Last year stocks rose an adjusted 35 bcf that week and on average over the past five years have gained about 47 bcf for that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up seven from the previous week's 10-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) TIGHTENING MARKET Coal-to-gas switching has offered the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, with low prices prompting utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. That has added as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year. Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall into the $1.50s or $1.60s. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,700 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Wednesday, down from about 29,500 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 23,500 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/25/12 04/24/12 Henry Hub 1.99 1.97 New York citygate 2.18 2.17 Chicago citygate 2.11 2.09 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 1.94 1.92 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.04 2.01 Southern California border 2.24 2.33 Katy Hub (East Texas) 1.96 1.94 Waha (West Texas) 1.98 1.96 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.08 2.08 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.07 2.07

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)