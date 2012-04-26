US spot gas up for fourth day, Hub at 1-month high

* Benchmark prices well above last week's 10-year low * Cool weather near-term in eastern U.S.; West, South mild * Gas futures rise on short cover ahead of May expiry * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Most U.S. spot natural gas prices rose for a fourth straight session Thursday, with benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana at a one-month high over $2 per mmBtu, trading at a premium to the futures market for the first time in two months. Cool weather early this week in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest boosted late-season heating demand. Thursday's weekly gas storage data were in line with expectations, but revisions to the previous week's data aided prices. Gas for delivery at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH rose 11 cents on average to $2.10 per mmBtu, its first time above $2 since early April and its highest average since late March. Late trades were also done at a 2-cent premium to the front-month May futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, firming from deals done late Wednesday about even with the front month. Cash gas has not traded at a premium to the front month since late February, Reuters data showed. Last week Hub cash gas fell to $1.82, its lowest price since December 2001. But Hub cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 57 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 reached during a June heat wave. They have not exceeded $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year. Thursday's average also remained well below the year-ago price of $4.32. On NYMEX, the front-month contract traded as high as $2.187 in electronic trade. The front month contract also hit a 10-year low of $1.902 last week. In major consuming markets, gas for Friday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 also rose 11 cents on average to $2.29, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 10 cents higher on the day at $2.21. In the news, the U.S. SEC said it opened an informal inquiry into Chesapeake Energy's controversial program that granted its CEO a share in each of the producer's wells. Chesapeake said it would end the program in 2015, when the shareholder approval of the program expires. Late Wednesday talk of supply cuts from Canada's largest producer Encana has also helped lift prices the past two days, traders said. STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES Thursday's weekly gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. The increase matched trade and analyst expectations in the Reuters poll. But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region. "The week-to-week (storage) change matched market expectations, but the downward revision to the prior total was a supportive surprise," said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York. The weekly build drove inventories further into record territory for this time of year, leaving them 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressure prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up seven from the previous week's 10-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But Royal Dutch Shell's CFO on Thursday said the company would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the U.S. toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" natural gas. As a result of the shift, Shell's natural gas production is expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but will be higher in 2013, he said during the company's first-quarter 2012 earnings call with analysts. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,500 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Thursday, down from about 28,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 23,700 MW. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu) 04/26/12 04/25/12 Henry Hub 2.10 1.99 New York citygate 2.29 2.18 Chicago citygate 2.21 2.11 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.03 1.94 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.16 2.04 Southern California border 2.23 2.24 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.06 1.96 Waha (West Texas) 2.07 1.98 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.17 2.08 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.17 2.07

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)