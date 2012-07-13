Most US spot gas rises on more heat, West prices slip

* Hot weather still on tap for Northeast, Midwest * Gas futures seesaw, rebound late on more heat * Storage builds, recent drilling rig data supportive * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Most U.S. spot natural gas prices rose on Friday for a second straight day and for the third time this week, as continued heat across Northeast and Midwest consuming regions led to heavy air conditioning demand. But with the heat easing across the West and South and expected lighter weekend industrial demand from shuttered businesses, western gas prices showed some of the day's only losses. The Weather Channel's weather.com said hotter-than-average temperatures were expected from the Plains to the Great Lakes and from New York to New England, with highs mostly in the 80s or 90s Fahrenheit. Some readings were expected to reach near 100 degrees F in the Central Plains. But much of the South and West were expecting cooler-than-average temperatures, the forecaster said. Gas for delivery through Monday at U.S. benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 5 cents on average to $2.88 per million British thermal units, after gaining 11 cents on Thursday for gas delivered on Friday. A week ago Hub cash gas rose to $2.94, its highest level since early January, according to Reuters data. Late Hub cash differentials to futures firmed to about 2 cents over the front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Thursday at a 4-cent discount. The daily Hub average remained above the July monthly index of $2.77, but was still well below the year-ago price of $4.75. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92. Hub cash prices are 58 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 from late April. In late trade on NYMEX, the front month contract was up about 1 cent at $2.88. In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 rose 9 cents on average to $3.18, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in the $3.15 to $4.60 area, according to ICE. Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent lower on the day at $2.93. In the West, gas at the southern California border NG-P-CAL was down 8 cents at $2.87, while Rockies prices slid about 6 cents. The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for about the northern two-thirds of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast and normal readings across the South. ANOTHER BELOW AVERAGE BUILD, BUT STOCKS STILL BLOATED Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet. The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 26 bcf gain, but fell well short of the year-ago and five-year average gains for that week, the 11th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms. The trend has helped pull the surplus to last year - now at about 548 bcf - down by 38 percent from late-March highs. Traders, expecting strong weather-related demand ahead, believe the trend will continue for at least another two reports, further reducing the overhang. Thursday's build trimmed the surplus to last year to 21 percent above the same week in 2011 and also sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 20 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Lagging weekly builds have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 18 weeks or so left before winter withdrawals begin. But total storage is still at record highs for this time of year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until the first week of September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 300 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 13 bcf to 44 bcf versus last year's build of 67 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 74 bcf. Concerns remain that the overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers. In its July short-term energy outlook released this week, the EIA raised its estimates for marketed gas production and consumption growth in 2012. The agency expects marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.2 percent, to a record 68.98 bcfd. Consumption this year is seen climbing by 3.3 bcfd, or 4.9 percent, to 69.91 bcf daily. EIA expects a 21 percent jump in electric power use in 2012, primarily driven by utilities switching from coal to gas, to more than offset declines in residential and commercial use. Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 to a 13-year low of 522. It was the seventh drop in the past eight weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, are hovering just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May. Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,000 megawatts, or 8 percent, on Friday, up from just 4,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,600 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. Average prices at other spot gas market points and previous day prices follow (US$/mmBtu): 07/13/12 07/12/12 Henry Hub 2.88 2.83 New York citygate 3.18 3.09 Chicago citygate 2.93 2.94 Panhandle (Mid-continent) 2.75 2.73 Northern at Demarcation (Minn.) 2.88 2.91 Southern California Border 2.87 2.95 Katy Hub (East Texas) 2.85 2.81 Waha (West Texas) 2.80 2.79 Dominion-South (Appalachia region) 2.91 2.86 Columbia TCO (Appalachia region) 2.91 2.88 