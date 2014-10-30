Naver Corp shares fall more than 3 pct after Q3 earnings

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Naver Corp, South Korea’s top Internet portal operator, fell more than 3 percent on Thursday after it announced third-quarter earnings shortly before the opening bell.

“The market was disappointed that earnings were only so-so compared to expectations, especially with many long-term factors driving Naver’s momentum seen to have been exhausted at this point,” said Lee Jong-won, an analyst at IM Investment Securities Research Center.

Naver reported an operating profit of 189 billion won ($179.2 million) for the July-September period, an 88-percent jump, although falling marginally short of a mean estimate of 201 billion won according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)