New Zealand shares mark time near multi-year highs
January 27, 2013

New Zealand shares mark time near multi-year highs

WELLINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares opened largely flat on Monday in sight of a five year high, with investors consolidating recent gains in a holiday thinned market.

The benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.3 points to 4,201.185 in early trade, with most leaders steady and trading volumes thin.

So far this year the index has gained 3.3 percent, touching 4207.16, its highest level since November 2007, on Jan 18.

Activity was being slimmed by a regional holiday in the country’s commercial hub and biggest city, Auckland, while Australia also has a public holiday.

U.S. stocks rose across the board on Friday with the Standard & Poor’s 500 notching its eight straight winning day on the back of strong earnings reports.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
