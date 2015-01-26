FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand shares close modestly higher
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

New Zealand shares close modestly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wellington, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares closed higher on Monday underpinned by modest gains for leading stocks, sending the market back within sight of record levels set last week.

The benchmark NZX 50 index closed up 23.42 points, or 0.4 percent higher, at 5698.66.

The gains were led by a 3.6 percent rise in telecommunications company Spark, the second biggest stock by capitalisation, which touched a seven-year high during the session. The stock closed at NZ$3.34.

Trading volumes were thinned by a regional holiday in the country’s biggest commercial centre, Auckland, as well as a national holiday in Australia.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.