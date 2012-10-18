FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand stocks hit highest level in more than four years
October 18, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

New Zealand stocks hit highest level in more than four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s benchmark stock index broke through the psychological 4,000 level on Thursday, its highest in more than 4-1/2 years as investors ploughed into construction-related stocks.

The benchmark NZX-50 index gained nearly 1.0 percent to 4,001.350, the highest level since January 2008, before pulling back to 3,998.986.

Top stock Fletcher Building Ltd drove gains, jumping 3.4 percent while the number two stock, Telecom Corp Ltd , rose 0.8 percent to NZ$2.455 ($2.02).

The small New Zealand market has climbed 22 percent so far this year, recovering from a low of 2,411.16 in March 2009 as the local economy fell into recession, which was exacerbated by the global financial crisis. ($1 = 1.2174 New Zealand dollars)

