NORDIC POWER-Warmer weather, falling oil weigh on futures

* Oil prices drop back below $100/barrel

* Milder but wet weather expected for Nordic region

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices fell on Tuesday on a milder weather forecast and falling global energy markets, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.20 euros per MWh at 1030 CET (0830 GMT), down 35 euro cents from Monday’s close.

“I think the market is a little bit down mostly due to the milder weather forecast, as well as falling oil and CO2 prices,” a Sweden-based trader said.

The next days were expected to be partly wet and cool in Northern Europe, but milder weather was expected ahead.

The Nordic region relies to over 50 percent on hydro power generation so wet weather increases available capacity while mild weather caps demand and further increases capacity through snow melt in the mountains.

Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.15 euros per MWh, down 20 euro cents from the previous day.

Front-month Brent crude prices dropped back below $100 a barrel and were trading around $97.45 at 1100 CET on growing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would worsen and threaten oil demand.

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price for Wednesday was expected to come at 26.9 euros per MWh, analysts at Point Carbon said.

“Hydro inflow is on the rise, especially in southern Norway while the possibility of more export to Germany is giving some support to prices.”

OUTAGES

The 350-megawatt Estlink cable between Finland and Estonia will be out of operation from 0500 CET (0300 GMT) on Wednesday due to annual maintenance until 2100 CET (1900 GMT) on Thursday.