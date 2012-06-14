NORDIC POWER-Moves sideways on uncertain weather outlook

* Weather forecast uncertain, but tending on bullish side

* System price for Thursday seen down 0.6 euro to 25.8 euros/MWh

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Nordic benchmark forward power prices moved sideways on Thursday morning as the market was entering summer mode and weather forecasts gave mixed outlooks, traders said.

The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was initially up on Thursday morning, but by 1100 CET (0900 GMT) it was trading 5 euro cents down compared with Wednesday’s close to 27.35 euros ($34.39) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

“The latest weather forecast from this morning came out bullish compared with yesterday, giving a possibility of higher pressure building at the end of 10 days period, but the situation is very uncertain,” an Oslo-based trader said.

The Nordic region relies for over 50 percent on hydro power for its electricity generation, and drier weather means decreased inflows into reservoirs, a bullish factor.

However, trading activity during the summer tends to be low as power demand wanes during the warm summer months and many traders go on holiday.

“The market has been very calm with no big moves lately,” the trader said.

Further out on the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were down by 15 cents to 36.05 euros per MWh.

Finland’s central bank on Thursday cut its economic growth forecast for 2013 to 1.2 from a previous 1.8 percent, saying the uncertainty of euro zone debt crisis left the Nordic economy vulnerable to “substantial” downside risks.

The Nordic power market covers Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Estonia.

SYSTEM PRICE

The Nordic system price for Friday was expected to come at 25.8 euros per MWh, compared with 26.4 euros on Thursday, analysts at Point Carbon, a market analysis division of Thomson Reuters, said.

“The Nordic system is expected to be tighter tomorrow until the consumption starts to fall in the afternoon due to the weekly business cycle,” said one.

“However, we expect less exports to Germany during the peak hours as solar production is picking up in Germany, and that will limit the price increase,” he added. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)