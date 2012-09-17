NORDIC POWER-Spot prices to rise on falling wind capacity

* Tuesday's spot power price seen at 26 euros/MWh * Wind power generation seen back at or below norm * Coal-fired power generation gets boost from stronger euro LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nordic spot electricity prices are expected to rise on Tuesday as lower wind power capacity and higher demand pushes up the market, analysts said on Monday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Saturday delivery is expected to rise to 26 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 20.6 euros on Friday and a system price of 25 euros a MWh that was settled for Monday. "Lower wind power and nuclear output and higher consumption are bullish signals for tomorrow," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Meteorologists said wind power generation was expected to drop from an available capacity of almost 1,900 megawatt in Denmark on Monday back to the seasonal norm of just below 1,000 MW. Swedish output was seen dropping from 1,100 MW on Monday to around 600 MW on Tuesday, against a seasonal norm of 850 MW. Also, Sweden's 866 MW Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor started six-week maintenance on Saturday. That work is scheduled to last longer than initially planned due to extra inspections of its pressure vessel, after suspected cracks in the pressure vessel halted Belgium's 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor near Antwerp last month. Both pressure vessels were manufactured by now defunct Dutch company Rotterdamsche Droogdok Maatschappij. EURO BOOSTS COAL PROFITS Further out on the price curve, sentiment remained bearish, with prices for baseload delivery next year approaching 37 euros per MWh. Trading at 37.20 MWh on Monday morning, the contract has shed more than 6 percent in value since late August. The drop is in line with benchmark German forward power prices, which continued a trend of the past three years of falling into a downturn in late summer following price rises earlier in the season. In other related markets coal futures were also down, with API2 2013 contracts back below $100 per tonne at $99.75 a tonne. Healthy export levels from traditional exporters such as Colombia or South Africa as well as rising supplies from the United States, where a shale gas exploration boom has pushed coal out of the domestic market and into Europe, have led to an oversupplied coal market and helped pull prices down. API2 2013 coal contracts have been in a downward trend since summer 2011 and have dropped more than a quarter since then. Profitability of coal-fired power plants has also been boosted by a sharp rise in the euro against the dollar in the past 10 days. Europe's common currency has risen over 4 percent since the German supreme court allowed the government to ratify a policy that will allow the European Central Bank to buy up government bonds of troubled euro zone members. A higher euro increases the purchasing power of European utilities that buy coal in the dollar-traded coal market and use it to produce electricity domestically in euros. "Coal has already been the fuel of choice for utilities that can switch between coal and gas, because there is a coal oversupply, while gas is a bit tight," one utility trader said. "The rising euro will only strengthen that trend," he added. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)