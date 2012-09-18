NORDIC POWER-Spot prices seen to rise on higher exports

* German exports to offset slight rises in wind capacity * Curve prices edge up on drier weather forecast LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nordic spot electricity prices are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday as higher export demand from Germany is likely to offset a slight increase in wind power capacity, analysts said on Tuesday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Wednesday delivery is expected to rise to 25.60 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from 24.8 euros on Monday, analysts at Point Carbon said. But traders said that movements in spot markets were marginal at the moment as market fundamentals remained almost unchanged. "The changes in wind power generation and demand are marginal at the moment so I do not think that spot power prices should change by more than a couple of euros," one Nordic utility trader said. Meteorologists said that wind power generation was expected to rise slightly to around 2,300 megawatt (MW) overall in the Nordic region, driven largely by a rise in Danish output from 1,300 MW on Tuesday to over 1,700 MW on Wednesday. Swedish wind power capacity was seen dropping slightly from just under 1,000 MW on Tuesday to around 600 MW on Wednesday. The average wind power capacity during this season in Denmark is around 1,000 MW while Sweden's typical capacity at this time of the year is around 850 MW. Further out on the curve, the contract for baseload (24 hours) power deliveries in the next quarter was rising on Tuesday morning, opening up at 36.60 euros a MWh and trading up to 36.90 euros by 0645 GMT. Contracts for baseload delivery in 2013 rose from an open of 37 to 37.15 euros per MWh. "Autumn sees no major deviations from the normals but some cooler and drier spells are possible," meteorologist Georg Mueller said. The Nordic power market region relies on hydro power generation and a drier mid- to long-term weather outlook would reduce hydro power capacity and push prices up. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)