NORDIC POWER-Spot firms on lower nuclear output

* Oskarshamn-3 reactor offline after emergency shut-down * Coal futures below $100/mt, oil under $110/b OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nordic spot electricity prices firmed on Wednesday as lower nuclear power output reduced available capacity at a time when higher exports boosted demand capacities, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Thursday delivery rose by 2.35 euros to 33.5 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). The day-ahead contract on the financial market was last traded at 32.75 euros. Spot prices rose on lower nuclear power supply and export capacity from Denmark to Germany, which rose 150 MW, analysts at Point Carbon said. "Oskarshamn 3 went offline last night while we have higher exports," Point Carbon said. Sweden's 1,400-megawatt Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor, the biggest in the Nordic countries, was shut after an automatic emergency shutdown automatic earlier on Wednesday. In Sweden, the area price rose by more than 8 euros to 41.8 euros a MWh. The spot price could fall later this week as two nuclear reactors are expected to restart in Sweden and Finland, traders said. FORWARD PRICES Further down the curve, the contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the next quarter rose by 50 cents to 37.20 euros a MWh by 1130 GMT. "The price rise seems to be a bit of an overreaction to the spot coming in higher than expected, partly due to Oskarshamn-3 shutdown," a Sweden-based trader said. "Other fundamentals are neutral or slightly bearish," he added. Water reservoir levels for hydropower generation in Norway and Sweden rose last week, energy authorities said on Wednesday. Water levels are key to electricity prices in the Nordic region which gets half its power from hydroelectric stations. Nordic baseload power prices for delivery in 2013 were trading at 36.95 euros per MWh, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close. Coal API2 2013 futures contract fell by 40 cents to $96.90 a tonne by 1130 GMT, while Brent crude fell more than $1 per barrel to below $110. The fall in oil prices came due to a stronger dollar and worries over growth and the euro zone debt crisis as Greece faced its biggest anti-austerity strike for months. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by William Hardy)