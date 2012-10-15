NORDIC POWER-Spot to fall on stronger wind, weaker demand in Germany

* Tues spot price seen down to 35.1 euros/MWh * Forwards fall on weather, weaker German market OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Nordic spot prices were likely to ease on increased wind power output and falling demand in Germany, analysts at Point Carbon said on Monday. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Tuesday delivery was expected to ease to 35.1 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from 36.96 euros on Monday. "Wind power in Denmark and Sweden is forecasted to increase by hourly average of 560 MW on Tuesday, while we expect lower German prices to reduce exports to the continent," a Point Carbon analyst said. On top of that, the weather forecasts have turned to be much wetter than expected before the weekend, putting pressure on hydro producers to lower prices, he added. Swedish 996 MW Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was back on the grid on Monday after making technical adjustments to boost its capacity to some 1,200 MW. "The anticipation for the spot price is that it will come down for the rest of the week," one trader said. FORWARD PRICES Nordic forward power prices fell on a wetter weather forecast, bearish sentiment in the German market and lower fuel prices, traders said. The most-traded contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the first quarter fell by 80 cents to 40.80 euros per MWh by 0945 GMT, compared with Friday's close. "The weather is breaking the market down... We have to get some higher weather pressure to get rid of some water in the system," a Sweden-based trader said. The latest weather forecasts for the next 15 days showed precipitation levels to be 2.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) compared to close to normal levels last week. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in precipitation is an important factor in setting prices. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year fell by 55 cents to 37.10 euros per MWh, in step with falling prices of German power and fuels. Germany's benchmark contract for power delivery in 2013 shed 35 cents to 47 euros on Monday morning. "The German market is pushing down and the commodities are falling. I can't see any bullish factor to drive our market upwards," the trader said. Coal API2 2013 futures fell $1.3 to 93.8 a tonne, while European carbon prices were trading slightly lower at 7.66 euros a tonne. Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling for a second day due to worries over the worsening outlook for demand growth. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)