NORDIC POWER-Spot seen falling on lower wind output

* Thurs spot price seen at 35.2 euros/MWh * Rising carbon prices push up forwards OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nordic spot prices were expected to rise on lower wind power output on Wednesday though gains would be tempered by lower exports to Germany and milder weather, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Thursday delivery was expected to edge up to 35.2 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) from 34.8 euros on Tuesday, analysts at Point Carbon said. Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden is predicted to fall by an hourly average of 1,390 MW on Thursday from Wednesday while consumption was seen falling by 530 MW on rising temperatures. The German power spot price on the EEX exchange was expected to fall to 39.5 euros a MWh from 42.1 euros on Wednesday, adding more to bearish sentiment. The Nordic power market trades power with Germany and a big price spread is a strong incentive to export power to the continent. "The EEX price is starting to close in on the Nord Pool price during the mid-day as well, and with the warmer weather on the continent export could potentially be reduced during peak hours tomorrow," a Point Carbon analyst said. The Nordic day-ahead contract was last quoted on the financial market at a bid-ask spread of 34.75 euros and 34.95 euros a MWh. FORWARD PRICES The most-traded contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the first quarter stood at 41.80 euros per MWh by 0930 GMT, up 55 cents from Monday's close. "The carbon market is pushing up the prices and we have a slightly drier weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said. European carbon prices rose to over 8 euros a tonne, up 3 percent from the previous session, as a dearth of permits, positive macroeconomic sentiment and higher power prices spurred short covering, traders said. Weather forecasts for the next 15 days show precipitation levels close to normal and on the drier side. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in precipitation is an important factor in setting prices. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year gained by 35 cents to 37.65 euros per MWh. In the fuel market, coal API2 2013 futures were broadly unchanged at 95.2 a tonne, while Brent crude oil fell below $114 a barrel. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)