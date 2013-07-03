NORDIC POWER-Spot gains on reduced imports from Germany

* Nordic spot power for Thursday set at 33.12 euros/MWh

* European Parliament approves carbon support plan

* Finnish consortium eyes Russian nuclear reactor

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - Nordic physical power prices for next-day delivery firmed slightly on Wednesday due to reduced electricity imports from Germany, traders and analysts said.

The average system price for delivery on Thursday was set at 33.12 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at an auction, up from 32.19 euros for Wednesday.

The day-ahead contract in the financial market was last quoted in a bid-ask spread of 32.65 euros and 32.75 euros a MWh, suggesting traders expected the system price to be set lower.

“The system price came higher than expected due to higher night prices in Germany, resulting in lower imports from Germany to the Nordics,” an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Nordic prices for baseload delivery during the fourth quarter eased by 15 cents to 37.50 euros a MWh by 1200 GMT, as forecasts showed cooler and wetter weather in the hydropower-intensive region at the end of next week and beyond.

The Nordic market gets about half its electricity from hydropower plants, and wetter weather means higher supply.

Further out on the curve, front-year prices gained 20 cents to 35.35 euros a MWh, lifted by rising carbon prices after the European Parliament backed a plan to boost carbon prices.

European carbon prices firmed by 27 cents to 4.56 euros a tonne by 1200 GMT.

Coal API2 year-ahead futures also gained by 75 cents to $86.70 a tonne on stronger German power prices.

As the Nordic power system is dominated by hydro, which has close to zero marginal costs of production, prices are normally set by the marginal cost for European coal power plants.

In the nuclear power sector, Finnish consortium Fennovoima said it ended talks with Japan’s Toshiba, making Russia’s state-owned Rosatom the only player left in talks to supply a reactor for its planned plant in Finland.