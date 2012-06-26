FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC POWER-Forwards rise on short covering
June 26, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC POWER-Forwards rise on short covering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Benchmark power contract up on short covering
    * Reduced wind output expected to lift system price

    OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Nordic benchmark power prices rose
on Tuesday as traders covered short positions before the
third-quarter contract expires. 
    The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery was trading at 27.15 euros ($33.88) per megawatt hour
(MWh) at 11.00 a.m. (0900 GMT), 70 cents up from Monday.
    "It's short covering. The market is buying back the
third-quarter contract, while the spot is stable at low levels,"
a Sweden-based trader said.
    Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were up by 45 cents to 37.25 euros per
MWh, supported by carbon prices that remain close to three-month
highs hit last week. 
     European carbon allowances were trading at 8.16 euros at
0930 GMT on Tuesday, close to a three-month high of 8.20 euros
hit on Friday on growing confidence that the EU would cut permit
supply.
            
    SYSTEM PRICE
    Point Carbon said it expected the Nordic system price to
rise slightly to 25.8 euros per MWh for Wednesday delivery from
24.7 euros for delivery on Tuesday.
    "Reduced wind power output in Denmark and increased exports
to Germany are the main reasons why prices are lifted during the
night hours," an analyst at Point Carbon said.
    Wind power output in Denmark is expected to fall by
1,000-1,500 MW on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, he added.

 (Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
