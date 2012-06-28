NORDIC POWER-Forwards up on drier weather

* Next week to bring drier weather to northern Europe * Increase in wind power output pushes system price down OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Nordic benchmark power prices rose on Thursday morning on drier weather forecast, while spot prices were expected to fall on higher wind power output and less consumption. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.80 euros ($34.63) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, 45 cents up from Wednesday. "Trading a bit up in the front on the back of a bit drier weather, but unchanged on the end of the curve," an Norway-based trader said. The third-quarter prices were also up due to traders covering their positions before the contract expires. "For a couple of days third-quarter was relatively stronger to fourth-quarter due to this rolling activity," the trader added. Georg Muller, meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said northern Europe was to see some drier weather next week. "Next week is now generally seen as rather dry, but will be wetter towards the weekend as stable high pressure is unlikely to develop over northern Europe," he added. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather pushes up prices. Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.75, up by 10 cents from Wednesday. Traders said the contract was influenced by the German market, with prices along the forward curve remaining broadly flat.  SYSTEM PRICE Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected the Nordic system price to fall to 24.1 euros per MWh for Friday delivery from 25.7 euros on Thursday. Decrease in consumption and higher wind power output in Denmark and Sweden, as well as more output from Swedish nuclear power plants was to weigh on prices, they added. The wind power output is to increase by 1,450 MW to 2,080 MW on Friday, according to Hirlam forecast. Higher wind power output in Denmark could lead to power exports to Germany increasing by about 700 MW on Friday, Point Carbon added. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)