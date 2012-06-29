NORDIC POWER-Forwards down on profit-taking

* Benchmark prices fall on profit taking * Nordic system price for Saturday at 22.9 euros/MWh OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Friday, ignoring the bullish fundamentals, as traders took profits after a three-day rally in prices. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 27.75 euros ($34.63) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1300 CET (1100 GMT), 17 cents down from Thursday. "The fundamentals are saying that this should be the opposite - we have oil, carbon prices up, and a drier weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said. "This is probably because of profit taking ahead of the weekend and after having prices rise for a couple of days," he added. A second Sweden-based trader agreed that profit-taking was behind the fall. "The price is down on the profit taking as traders close positions on the contract which expires today," he said. Georg Muller, meteorologist at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said the weekend is expected to be rainy in the Nordics, but next week should be sunnier and drier. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish signal. The quarter-ahead prices have been on the rise since the beginning of the week, with the contract gaining by 1.47 euros until Thursday's close. Further down the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were flat at 37.85, unmoved much by rally in oil prices. Brent crude rose over $2 on Friday, after European leaders agreed on a strategy to tackle soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain. Nordic system price came at 22.86 euros per MWh for Saturday delivery, compared to a bid-ask spread of 22.50 euros and 23.60 euros on the Nordic power market exchange. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by James Jukwey and Mike Nesbit)