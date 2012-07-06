NORDIC POWER-Forwards down on wet weather, oil

* System price for Saturday expected at 19.8 euros/MWh * Wet weather forecast, fuel price push down forwards OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Nordic benchmark power prices fell on Friday morning on forecasts for heavy rains and on declining fuel prices, traders said. The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 37 euros ($45.81) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, down by 40 cents from Thursday. "There is a terrible wet weather forecast for the Nordic region for the next 10 days; the amounts are more than double the normal level," a Swedish-based trader said. "That's pushing down the front end of the curve and the quarter-ahead contract as well," he added. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. "There seems to be no support for the Nordic power market to be found in the weather forecasts this morning, and we expect the bearish trend seen this week to continue," an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said. Further along the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.55 euros per MWh, down by 10 cents from Thursday. One trader said that the contract was affected both by fuel prices and euro exchange rates. "It's all about if oil is going to drop back to $90 (per barrel) or not," he said, adding he expected some buying to support the oil market in the near future. Oil fell below $100 a barrel on expectations that the Norwegian government would end an oil workers' strike and as enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts waned. SYSTEM PRICE The Nordic system price for Saturday delivery was expected to fall to 19.8 euros per MWh from 22.3 euros on Friday, an analyst at Point Carbon said. It was expected to fall further to 18.5 MWh on Sunday, but to go up to 21.2 euros on Monday. "Mild weather and higher hydro inflow are pushing prices down for the weekend, while little wind power output is giving some support," an analyst at Point Carbon said. "Wind power production is picking up on Monday, adding to the risk of lower night prices." Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is seen rising by 360 MW to 1,860 MW on Monday. NUCLEAR OUTAGES Nuclear production was expected to be lower on Monday after the 1,170 MW Swedish nuclear reactor Forsmark 3 was to be taken off-line on Sunday. Its other 1,047 MW nuclear reactor, Ringhals 3, was scheduled to be back at full production after a restart planned for Friday afternoon, however. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and Jane Baird)