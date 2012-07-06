FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC POWER-Forwards down on wet weather, oil
July 6, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC POWER-Forwards down on wet weather, oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* System price for Saturday expected at 19.8 euros/MWh
    * Wet weather forecast, fuel price push down forwards

    OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Nordic benchmark power prices fell
on Friday morning on forecasts for heavy rains and on declining
fuel prices, traders said.
    The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery traded at 37 euros ($45.81) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at
0830 GMT, down by 40 cents from Thursday.
    "There is a terrible wet weather forecast for the Nordic
region for the next 10 days; the amounts are more than double
the normal level," a Swedish-based trader said.
    "That's pushing down the front end of the curve and the
quarter-ahead contract as well," he added.
    The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a
bearish price signal.
    "There seems to be no support for the Nordic power market to
be found in the weather forecasts this morning, and we expect
the bearish trend seen this week to continue," an analyst at
Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters,
said.
    Further along the curve, Nordic power prices for baseload
delivery in 2013 were trading at 37.55 euros per MWh,
down by 10 cents from Thursday.
    One trader said that the contract was affected both by fuel
prices and euro exchange rates.
    "It's all about if oil is going to drop back to $90 (per
barrel) or not," he said, adding he expected some buying to
support the oil market in the near future.
    Oil fell below $100 a barrel on expectations that the
Norwegian government would end an oil workers' strike and as
enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts waned. 
                  
    SYSTEM PRICE
    The Nordic system price for Saturday delivery was expected
to fall to 19.8 euros per MWh from 22.3 euros on Friday, an
analyst at Point Carbon said.
    It was expected to fall further to 18.5 MWh on Sunday, but
to go up to 21.2 euros on Monday.
    "Mild weather and higher hydro inflow are pushing prices
down for the weekend, while little wind power output is giving
some support," an analyst at Point Carbon said.
    "Wind power production is picking up on Monday, adding to
the risk of lower night prices."
    Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is seen rising by
360 MW to 1,860 MW on Monday.
    
    NUCLEAR OUTAGES
    Nuclear production was expected to be lower on Monday after
the 1,170 MW Swedish nuclear reactor Forsmark 3 was to be taken
off-line on Sunday.
    Its other 1,047 MW nuclear reactor, Ringhals 3, was
scheduled to be back at full production after a restart planned
for Friday afternoon, however.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein
and Jane Baird)

