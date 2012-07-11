FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC POWER-Spot power prices to drop on rising wind capacity
July 11, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC POWER-Spot power prices to drop on rising wind capacity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Wet weather outlook expected to drag quarterly contracts
    * Weak oil, coal seen to weigh on 2013 prices

    LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Nordic day-ahead power prices
are expected to drop on Wednesday as higher wind power output
will add to the system's capacity and put downward pressure on
spot prices, analysts said on Wednesday.
    The Nordic system price for Thursday delivery was expected
to come out at 16.90 euros per MWh, down from Wednesday's price
of 18.3 euros a MWh.
    "Higher wind power output, in particular in the second half
of the day, will add (downward) pressure to the system price. In
addition, high inflow levels and a wet (weather) outlook lead us
to believe that further reductions in water values are likely
today," analysts at Point Carbon said, and added that "we expect
about 800 MWh more wind power production tomorrow, compared with
today."
    Current combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation
stood around 1,500 MW on Wednesday morning.

    FORWARD PRICES
    Further out on the curve, prices moved broadly sideways
between Tuesday and Wednesday.
    The quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours)
delivery traded at 36.30 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900
GMT, up 10 euro cents from Tuesday morning.
    Despite these gains, analysts said overall market sentiment
remained bearish as a wet weather outlook was expected to put
further downward pressure on quarterly contracts and the weak
economy weighed on 2013 prices.
    "The weather forecasts continue to be much wetter than
normal," meteorologists at Point Carbon said, adding that
precipitation levels were currently almost 70 percent above the
seasonal norm.
    The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a
bearish price signal.
    On the far end of the curve, prices for baseload delivery in
2013 were trading at 37 euros per MWh, up 30 euro
cents.
    "Oil remains below $100 a barrel, and coal futures are also
below $100 (a tonne), and we also expect gas prices to come off
in the near future as we have seen a big demand reduction for
Asian LNG," one trader said, and added: "This will also weigh on
Nordic forward power prices."

 (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
