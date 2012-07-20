FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC POWER-Spot up on lower hydro flows, nuclear outages
July 20, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

NORDIC POWER-Spot up on lower hydro flows, nuclear outages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot price for Saturday at 9.7 euros/MWh
    * Sweden's Oskarshamn-2 nuclear reactor shut
    * Front-quarter contract firms 40 euro cents

    OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordic spot power prices firmed on
Friday and traders said they may have bottomed out after having
dropped to a year low this week.
    The average Nordic day-ahead price for delivery on Saturday
settled at 9.7 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 9.2 euros
for Friday, despite lower demand on the weekend.
    "Hydro power producers are asking for a higher price now
after hydro inflows have been decreasing for a couple of days,"
an analyst at Point Carbon said.
    He added the price could also have been lifted by Sweden
shutting down the 640 megawatt Oskarshamn-2 nuclear reactor due
to technical problems, while another Swedish reactor, the 865 MW
Ringhals-2, failed to restart on Thursday.
    Hydro inflows to rivers and water reservoirs were seen
falling to 887 GWh per day on Monday from 934 GWh on Friday,
Point Carbon said.
    Despite some drops in the past few days, previous heavy
rains during the early summer months have filled up Nordic
reservoirs in recent weeks to levels above long-term median.
    Although the forecasts were mixed, one trader said the
market was betting on the weather turning drier and thereby
supporting the spot price.
    "The market doesn't think that the spot price will go down
any further," one trader said.  
    Georg Mueller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said the
heavy rain was likely to come back during next week, but that
there were also some signs of high pressure coming in early
August.
          
    FORWARD PRICES
    Further out on the curve, prices also firmed between
Thursday and Friday.
    The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery rose by 40 euro cents to 38.30 euros per MWh
at 1100 GMT from Thursday's close.
    "Lower hydro inflow and drier weather is driving the curve
right now, and it's a little bit calmer on the longer-term end,"
a Sweden-based trader said.
    "We see high pressure building up in the Atlantic. I don't
think it's going to be that strong, but it's easy to move the
market when trading is really thin," he added.
    Market liquidity is currently low as many traders are on
summer holidays.
    The baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was down by 5
euro cents to 37.45 euros per MWh as carbon prices were largely
unchanged, and oil prices eased.
    The benchmark December 2012 carbon allowance contract
 traded at 6.86 euros, stable from Thursday's
settlement, after falling 4 percent to a fresh five-week low on
Thursday.
    Brent crude futures fell $1 to $106.70 a barrel on
Friday, easing from an eight-week high the previous session, as
a strong dollar weighed. 

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein
and James Jukwey)

