NORDIC POWER-Spot up on lower hydro flows, nuclear outages

* Spot price for Saturday at 9.7 euros/MWh * Sweden's Oskarshamn-2 nuclear reactor shut * Front-quarter contract firms 40 euro cents OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordic spot power prices firmed on Friday and traders said they may have bottomed out after having dropped to a year low this week. The average Nordic day-ahead price for delivery on Saturday settled at 9.7 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 9.2 euros for Friday, despite lower demand on the weekend. "Hydro power producers are asking for a higher price now after hydro inflows have been decreasing for a couple of days," an analyst at Point Carbon said. He added the price could also have been lifted by Sweden shutting down the 640 megawatt Oskarshamn-2 nuclear reactor due to technical problems, while another Swedish reactor, the 865 MW Ringhals-2, failed to restart on Thursday. Hydro inflows to rivers and water reservoirs were seen falling to 887 GWh per day on Monday from 934 GWh on Friday, Point Carbon said. Despite some drops in the past few days, previous heavy rains during the early summer months have filled up Nordic reservoirs in recent weeks to levels above long-term median. Although the forecasts were mixed, one trader said the market was betting on the weather turning drier and thereby supporting the spot price. "The market doesn't think that the spot price will go down any further," one trader said. Georg Mueller, a meteorologist at Point Carbon, said the heavy rain was likely to come back during next week, but that there were also some signs of high pressure coming in early August. FORWARD PRICES Further out on the curve, prices also firmed between Thursday and Friday. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 40 euro cents to 38.30 euros per MWh at 1100 GMT from Thursday's close. "Lower hydro inflow and drier weather is driving the curve right now, and it's a little bit calmer on the longer-term end," a Sweden-based trader said. "We see high pressure building up in the Atlantic. I don't think it's going to be that strong, but it's easy to move the market when trading is really thin," he added. Market liquidity is currently low as many traders are on summer holidays. The baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was down by 5 euro cents to 37.45 euros per MWh as carbon prices were largely unchanged, and oil prices eased. The benchmark December 2012 carbon allowance contract traded at 6.86 euros, stable from Thursday's settlement, after falling 4 percent to a fresh five-week low on Thursday. Brent crude futures fell $1 to $106.70 a barrel on Friday, easing from an eight-week high the previous session, as a strong dollar weighed. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)