NORDIC POWER-Spot price seen rising on lower wind output
July 24, 2012 / 8:42 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC POWER-Spot price seen rising on lower wind output

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot price for Wednesday seen edging up to 9.9 euros/MWh
    * Benchmark quarter-ahead contract down 35 euro cents

    OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Nordic spot power prices are
expected to edge up on lower wind power output and slightly
lower hydropower inflows, analysts said on Tuesday.
    The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Tuesday, was
expected to rise to 9.9 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for
Wednesday delivery from 9.1 euros the previous day.
    "There will be virtually no wind in Denmark during the first
half of the day tomorrow, and a significant decrease in Sweden
will result in a reduction of 730 MW in average (hourly) wind
power output to 550 MW," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon said.
    "This change is the main price driver for Wednesday's price,
and we expect it to lift the spot by 50 euro cents," he added.
    Hydro inflows were seen decreasing slightly after heavy
rains over the weekend, also a bullish factor.
    Heavy rains in the early summer months have filled up Nordic
reservoirs to levels above the long-term median in the hydro
power reliant region. 
    "We might see the spot price at or below 10 euros during the
whole of August. As long as it keeps pouring down, we will see a
low spot," a Sweden-based trader said. "And that affects the
front-quarter contract."
        
    FORWARD PRICES
    The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery was trading at 36.35 euros per MWh at 0800
GMT, down 35 euro cents from Monday, when it dropped by almost 2
euros.
    The contract was heading lower despite a slightly drier
weather forecast on Tuesday morning.
    "The forecast is not dry enough to move the price, and we
are going to have a lot of precipitation at the end of July,"
one trader said.
    Sweden's meteorological and hydrological institute forecast
showed heavy rains in southwestern Scandinavia on Saturday,
which are expected to exceed normal precipitation levels by 300
percent.
    Precipitation was forecast to remain 150-180 percent above
normal in the next 6-10 days in Scandinavia.
    The baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was almost
unchanged from Monday and trading at 36.60 euros a MWh, with
little support from crude oil or carbon, while the equivalent
German contract fell to its lowest since June 18 on
Monday. 
    The benchmark December 2012 carbon allowance contract
 traded above 7 euros on Tuesday morning, almost
unchanged from Monday.
    Brent crude climbed above $104 per barrel on Tuesday morning
on brighter prospects for China's economy, though fears of a
Spanish bailout curbed gains. 

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
