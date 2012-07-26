NORDIC POWER-Spot price seen down as consumption falls

* Spot price for Friday seen at 7.9 euros/MWh vs 8.1 euros * Forwards ease further on wet weather OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Nordic spot power prices are expected to fall on lower consumption and higher nuclear power output, analysts said on Thursday. The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Thursday, was expected to drop to 7.9 euros ($9.58) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for Friday delivery from 8.1 euros a day earlier, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Sweden's 996-megawatt Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was expected to increase output to 800 MW on Friday from 480 MW, boosting market supply, the Nordic power exchange said. Even as supply rises, consumption was set to fall by 340 MW to 33,700 MW on Friday, analysts said. However, lower wind output may provide support for the market as the combined wind power in Sweden and Denmark was expected to fall by 200 MW to 670 MW on Friday. "Wind power output is virtually zero in Denmark and Sweden during the first half of the day," an analyst at Point Carbon said. One trader said the spot price could remain below 10 euros until the end of summer holiday season in mid-August, if the weather does not turn drier. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal. FORWARD PRICES Further out on the curve, prices eased on rainy weather, which continued to fill water reservoirs in hydro-dependent region. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded down by 20 euro cents at 36.65 euros a MWh at 0800 GMT. "The market is down because we still have very wet weather, and low spot prices," a Norway-based trader said. "The hydro balance is very good, and there is a lot of snow in the mountains," he added. The average fill level in Norwegian hydro power reservoirs rose to 82 percent last week, while Swedish reservoirs were filled by an average of nearly 86 percent, well above the levels recorded last year. The Swedish meteorological and hydrological institute said an area of low pressure was expected to establish over Scandinavia during the next 6-10 days, with precipitation 180 percent above normal. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 eased by 20 euro cents to 36.50 euros a MWh, in step with falling carbon prices. Benchmark EU carbon contract fell below 7 euros on Wednesday after the European Commission's plan on curbing oversupplied market failed to produce firm numbers. The contract was trading at 6.7 euros at 0815 GMT. Brent crude remained steady at $103.80 a barrel on Thursday morning. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)